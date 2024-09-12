Shops closed to pay tribute to Vellaiyan

More than 80 percent of the shops in the district remained closed on Thursday to condole the death of T. Vellaiyan, 76, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sanganga Peravai, who passed away in a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

As the mortal remains of Vellaiyan were brought to his native place of Pitchivilai near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district for funeral, people from various walks of life paid their last respects.

After closing their shops, the traders of Palayamkottai market and Tirunelveli Town paid floral tribute to the portrait of Vellaiyan. The Tirunelveli Town traders also took out a silent procession.

In Thoothukudi district, more than 90% of the shops were closed as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

