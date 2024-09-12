GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shops closed to pay tribute to Vellaiyan

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 80 percent of the shops in the district remained closed on Thursday to condole the death of T. Vellaiyan, 76, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sanganga Peravai, who passed away in a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

 As the mortal remains of Vellaiyan were brought to his native place of Pitchivilai near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district for funeral, people from various walks of life paid their last respects.

 After closing their shops, the traders of Palayamkottai market and Tirunelveli Town paid floral tribute to the portrait of Vellaiyan. The Tirunelveli Town traders also took out a silent procession.

 In Thoothukudi district, more than 90% of the shops were closed as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.