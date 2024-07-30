Shops, business establishments shut in Tirumangalam area

ADVERTISEMENT

All arterial roads at Tirumangalam area in Madurai district looked deserted on Tuesday as almost all commercial establishments remained shut in protest against collection of toll for vehicles from local areas at Kappalur tollgate.

As announced, all shops in Tirumangalam and a few shops in Kallikudi and T. Kallupatti remained closed. As part of the protest, residents of Tirumangalam and neighbouring areas, along with AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar, protested near the tollgate.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the protesters refused to disperse, police detained all of them, including Mr. Udayakumar, in a private marriage hall at Melakottai and released them later in the evening.

A. Bakkiyam, a roadside flower vendor in Tirumangalam, who erected a poster about the strike, said it was their duty, irrespective of the size of the shop, to show solidarity with the protesters.

“Though I do not pay the toll very often, I feel how others suffer. Even my son who has to cross the tollgate in his load vehicle carrying vegetables is facing the ordeal,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hameed Raja of Kappalur toll gate opposing organisation said just because the people refused to listen to the district administration and the Minister, they turned the peaceful protest into an agitation.

“Shutting shops to express our pain and opposition is our democratic right. How can the police, without passing any orders, prevent us from even gathering in our own place?” he asked.

They had shown the people the real face that they had been hiding in the name of peace committee meetings, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since there seems to be no solution to the problem in the near future, the protest organisation, after discussing it with the people, will announce the next step,” Mr. Raja added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Udayakumar said the DMK, which promised the removal of Kappalur tollgate from its current location in its election manifesto, did not care for that after it came to power.

“Still, our support to the people will continue till the DMK government brings an end to this issue by whatever means available,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.