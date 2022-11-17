Shops at Kamarajar bus stand to be re-auctioned

November 17, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

An emergency council meeting of the Dindigul Corporation was convened here on Thursday to discuss re-auction of shops at Kamarajar Bus Stand.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian were present.

BJP councillor of ward 14 G. Dhanapal demanded transparency and fairness in the auction process. He said that a white paper sought on the public auction of new shops at Kamarajar Bus Stand was still pending.

The Commissioner said that a re-auction would be held for all the 34 shops at the bus stand. When asked about the state of four shops that were functioning, the Deputy Mayor added that a suitable solution would be arrived at soon.

Mr. Dhanapal urged the authorities to give time to the shop owners at Gandhi Vegetable Market to pay their dues. “They are limping back to normalcy after the pandemic period,” he said.

Mr. Rajappa said that the shops could be operated by the owners if the required amount was paid. If it was not paid within the time, they would be auctioned to ensure that the corporation did not suffer any more revenue loss.

CPI(M) councillor of ward 2 S. Ganesan raised the issue of bad roads, water stagnation across Dindigul. The Mayor said that a total of ₹10 crore had been allocated to repair roads. “An additional sum of ₹36 crore has been sought,” she said and promised to lay better roads soon.

CPI(M) councillor of ward 35 S. Jyoti Basu found fault with corporation for not remitting the dues collected from conservancy workers in the cooperative societies. “A sum of around ₹4 crore, which had been deducted from their salaries, has not been remitted in the societies. It has barred the workers from taking further loans,” he alleged. Officials assured to look into the issue while the Mayor “instructed” the councillor to stick to the matters given in the agenda

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes in the absence of at least 10 councillors including four AIADMK councillors.