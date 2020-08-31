Shopping malls now wait for customers to return

Intense cleaning and disinfection activities were carried out in Vishaal de Mal and Milan’em in the city on Monday.
According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government, gaming arcades and children’s play areas will remain closed in the malls. Theatres will also remain closed.
A staff at Vishaal de Mal said that owners of all 72 shops in the mall had been instructed to follow the SOP issued by the government. Foot-operated sanitiser dispensers would be placed in front of escalators and lifts for customers to regularly disinfect their hands. “Lift buttons and handrails would be disinfected frequently,” she added.
Chairman of Vishal de Mal R. Ilankovan said prior to COVID-19 days, there would be an average footfall of 5,000 customers during weekdays and 15,000 customers during weekends in the mall. “But, we anticipate that with the closure of the theatre and gaming section, the footfall will reduce. We also think that the number of window shoppers will come down. Nevertheless, we have deployed enough staff to ensure that a minimum distance of six feet is maintained within the mall,” he added.
Amar Vora, Director of Milan’em mall, said that reopening of the mall would help in revival of the livelihoods of many shopkeepers and employees, who were financially affected for the past five months.
