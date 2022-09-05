Shopping complex under Smart Cities Mission in Madurai nearing completion

As many as 475 shopping spaces have been planned at the complex. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The work on shopping complex, adjacent to Periyar bus stand, under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission, is nearing completion.

Madurai Corporation City Engineer A. Lakshmanan said the total cost of the project stood at ₹174.56 crore, out of which ₹50 crore was allocated for the bus stand which was inaugurated in December 2021.

“Internal technical work is currently under process. Eighty percent of the work is complete and we aim to open it for use in two months,” he added.

Facilities

The three-storey complex also comprises two underground levels – basement 1 for shops and basement 2 for two-wheeler parking.

According to Assistant Engineer V. Arumugam, the basement 2 is interconnected with the underground parking facility at Periyar bus stand. “It can accommodate 4,865 two-wheelers at a time, out of which 2,000 vehicles can be parked at the second basement of the complex. While the parking at the first basement at the bus stand can house 371 cars,” he said.

As many as 475 shopping spaces have been planned at the complex which is more than the number of previous shops (446) at the Bharathi shopping complex, which was torn down as part of the renovation.

“But only 125 shopkeepers requested temporary accommodation who were allocated shops near the Ellis Nagar, Railway Colony, Bypass Road, Omni Bus Stand in Mattuthavani and the Fruit Market by the Corporation. A few months back, 40 shops at Ellis Nagar were removed due to legal issues. We have been frequently petitioning the Commissioner to look into the issue,” said R.V. Rajaram, president, Periyar Oringinaindha Perundhu Nilayam Viyabarigal Nala Sangam.

He also urged the officials to expedite the works, which were originally promised to be completed within “18 months, but it has been more than three years now”.

“Madurai lacks entertainment facilities, so we expect a huge footfall at the complex which will boost our livelihood which has been on the rack since the project took off,” he added.

“The evacuated shopkeepers will be given first preference,” an official said.

The complex is planned to be equipped with centralised air-conditioning and toilets that are also differently-abled friendly at every floor.

The facility will be largely beneficial to the general public since it is situated at a prime location. The devotees coming to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple will have a hassle-free parking experience.

Timeline

The then Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam laid the foundation stone for this project along with other Smart Cities Mission schemes on January 19, 2019.