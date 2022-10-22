Shopping areas crowded ahead of Deepavali

Deepavali shoppers thronged various commercial areas in the town on Saturday.

Temporary shops selling knick knacks, ‘korai’ mats, mattresses, home utensils, jewellery, clothes etc. cropped up on the Main Road, East Car Street, Big Bazaar Street, R.S. Road, K.N.H. Road and A.M.C. Road.

People from Dindigul, and nearby villages including Reddiarchatram, Kottapatti, Chettinacikenpatti and Senamanaickenpatti thronged the streets eyeing for the best pick.

N. Rajan, a shop owner on Big Bazaar Street, said that the weekend before Deepavali sees a big boost in business. He was one among the many business owners who had offered great deals on clothes.

Meanwhile, V. Sundaramoorthy, a roadside vendor selling belts said that the absence of rain on Saturday was good for their business. “Deepavali will be a happier occasion if it does not rain on Sunday as more people will come to shop,” he stated.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on Palani Bypass Road, Nahal Nagar and R.S. Road in the morning. Parking facilities were arranged by the police at the Dudley Higher Secondary School grounds.

Among the many arrangements made to regulate traffic, the entry of four-wheelers into Main Road and East Car Street has been barred for the past two days. Further, two-wheelers were also denied entry into all busy shopping areas on Saturday until Monday.

Despite erecting watch towers, including three on Main Road, not many policemen were seen using it until the evening.

Shops selling firecrackers have been set up at various places including Tiruchi Road, Palani Road, Nahal Nagar and N.S. Nagar.