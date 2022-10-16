Shoppers throng Masi streets ahead of Deepavali

Thousands of shoppers seemed to have the same agenda on a Sunday: to shop at Masi Streets, especially on East and South Masi Streets.

By noon, the streets were brimming with people almost choking vehicular movement. In some stretches, one could see few ‘brave’ auto drivers inching their way through the crowd. Temporary shops that had cropped up on along the roads were selling knick-knacks, jewellery, buckets, pillows, umbrellas, chapati roller set, hosieries while a few textile stores had gone all out to advertise ‘Kundavai’ and ‘Nandini’ silk sarees to tap the buzz around Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan movie.

V. Manickam of Rockfort in Tiruchi district, who had come to visit his daughter in Madurai said that he always found the pulse of Masi streets electrifying especially during the festival season.

Many groups of youngsters were seen bargaining at the jewellery stalls while customers swarmed stalls offering sugarcane juice, cut fruits and cotton candy sellers.

Purchase of ‘korai’ mats during Deepavali, a must in many homes, has not dampened a bit as a row of mat sellers had set up their makeshift stall along the pavement near Vilakuthoon.

A mat seller for 45 years, A. Selvaraj said that they had arrived ten days ago to catch the best spot in order to avoid fights as the festival nears. “Sales happen between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. during these days. We stay here, on the roadsides, for four days before Deepavali to tap the customers and on the eve of the festival when the crowd triples, we are able to sell a large number of mats,” he added.

A resident from Thathaneri, A. Madhan opined that shopping amongst this yearly crowd was unmatchable and noted that it was a skill to navigate the milling crowd. Another buyer from Usilampatti said that she doesn't mind the distance, as the trinkets, especially jhumkas, sold here are cheap and best.

Meanwhile, S. Aasai Ponnu, 40, of Thaniyamangalam in Melur who had come shopping with her daughter, said that she had not anticipated such a huge crowd a week before Deepavali and was planning to do her shopping after the festival.

However, owners of roadside and small textile stalls say that they do not see the crowd translating into good business. R. Baladhandayuthapani, a textile shop owner of 50 years on East Masi Street said that the footfall gets concentrated at larger showrooms. Another trader who seconded him, said that they were hoping that their business picks up as Deepavali nears.

A traffic police officer said that 23 watch towers have been set up at Vilakkuthoon, Masi streets and Kamarajar Salai to regulate the crowd. “People thronged the streets as early as 9 a.m. over the weekends fearing rains in the evenings,” said M. Ganesh Ram, Inspector of Police, South Gate-Traffic.

With the crowd doubling by noon, two and four wheelers and share auto were barred from entering into South Masi Street. Mr. Ram also noted that junctions at East Veli Street, East Marret Street, East Avani Moola Street, Swami Sannadhi etc will be closely monitored.