Shoppers throng markets in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

06 May 2021 19:49 IST

As new lockdown restrictions came into effect on Thursday, shoppers thronged markets from 7 a.m. in the district.

Many thoroughfares in the city and peripheries were choked due to crowding. Though police and civic authorities repeatedly appealed to the people to be on their guard against the pandemic and maintain physical distancing, the pleas fell on deaf ears.

The markets in the city were packed. Stand-alone grocery stores, fancy shops and tea stalls were busy. Only after the lockdown came into effect at noon, they downed shutters and the roads turned empty.

Meanwhile, Collector K Senthil Raj, who chaired a meeting of officials from multi-departments to review the situation, said that from seven to 12 positive cases per day in April, the daily count had risen to 700.

The administration had to examine modalities to contain the disease on a war-footing. The bed strength in the district was enhanced after periodic review. Similarly, oxygen support requirement too had been given attention, officials said at the meeting.

Quoting a WHO report, the Collector said that only 10% of COVID-19 patients required oxygen support and 1% needed ventilator support. Hence, officials and hospital staff had to sensitise patients and educate them on the issue.

The officials were instructed to intensify surveillance. “Whoever does not wear a mask shall be fined as per the law,” the Collector said.

Special teams had been formed across the district for the purpose. In Thoothukudi Corporation limits alone, 25 teams had been formed to keep a check on violators, he added.

Shops and vendors, who neglected the guidelines, were punished with fines and closure, the officials said.