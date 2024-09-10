Shopkeepers, vendors surrender ID cards at Collectorate

Demanding “justice” in allocation of shops by Palani Municipal authorities, more than 300 shopkeepers and roadside vendors from Palani surrendered their government-issued identity cards at the Dindigul Collectorate on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel posted at the Collectorate stopped the agitators and permitted a delegation to submit their memorandum to the officials.

Speaking to media persons, the shopkeepers said following a Madras High Court directive, the authorities evicted over 5,000 roadside vendors, hawkers and removed small shops and eateries around Adivaram, Girivalam Path, Sannidhi Street and Ayyampulli Salai in Palani on the pretext of encroachment removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

They demanded an alternative site for them as the “unwarranted” move severely affected their livelihood, leaving their families to suffer.

Shouting slogans at the Collectorate, the shopkeepers and the vendors, who had organised protests in Palani under the banner of ‘Yen Mann Yen Urimai’, said they would intensify their agitation if their demand for reallocation of space was not fulfilled by the authorities.

Thiruthondar Sabai founder Radhakrishnan had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court praying for a remedy for the problem of encroachments, following which the court directed removal of the encroachments. The court appointed a committee, headed by former High Court Judge Bharathidasan to look into the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.