Shopkeepers encroach bus stand platforms leaving little space for passengers

April 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Besides encroaching upon the platforms of Venthankulam bus stand here with their gas cylinders, stoves, tables and snack trays, all kept on the platforms, traders at this bus terminus often verbally abuse the passengers who accidentally hit these articles while hurrying towards the buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since mofussil buses to neighbouring districts and far-off places are operated from this bus stand, thousands of people use it. Moreover, the frequently operated circular service buses to Tirunelveli Junction and Government Medical College Hospital also bring more number of passengers to this bus station.

While this recently renovated bus terminus is convenient for the public, all six platforms here have been occupied by shopkeepers, who have kept their utensils on the platforms for preparing snacks even though the Corporation norms strictly prohibit it. Since this city is renowned for halwa, more than 60% of the shopkeepers have kept a table in front their shops for exclusively selling it to people on the hurry.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the passengers carrying their luggage and infantst accidentally hit the stoves or the snack trays kept on the tables, the shopkeepers shout at them.

“When the buses are parked in the bays, the front portion of the buses poke at the platform and hence occupy some space. The shopkeepers’ things encroach upon the remaining space leaving little circulating space for the passengers. We witness altercations every day between passengers and the shopkeepers,” said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus driver.

Another major issue is the unbearable stench emanating from the clogged drainage channels of the bus terminus. Though the sanitary workers collect the waste along the platforms, the choked drainage channels obstruct the free flow of grey water from the eateries, teashops and the hotels in the bus stand. Even though the drainage channels have been covered with steel grilles to make cleaning easier, the channels are not cleaned periodically, it is said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuring of appropriate action to permanently check encroachment of platforms by the shopkeepers, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao said action will be taken for regular cleaning of the drainage channels.

Following instructions from the Commissioner, officials attached to the Melapalayam zone conducted a surprise check in the bus stand between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and confiscated the boards, stoves and snack trays kept on the platforms.

Since the drive alerted the shopkeepers, they immediately removed their utensils on the platform. Once the Corporation officials left the spot, the gas cylinders, stoves, snack trays returned to the platforms again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.