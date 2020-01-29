Madurai

Shopkeeper attacked by gang near Teppakulam

A 42-year-old grocery shopkeeper was attacked by a five-member gang at Chinnakanmai under Teppakulam police station limits on Tuesday night.

V. Ganesan, the victim, was admitted to a private hospital after he sustained cut injuries on his head and limbs. Special teams had been formed to hunt for the accused, police said.

Ganesan fell unconscious and the gang members fled the scene thinking he was dead. They also hurled two lighted petrol-filled bottles on the shop.

Police suspect that a recent scuffle in Chinnakanmai during Pongal festivities could be the motive behind the attack.

On January 16, Ganesan and his family went to Shanmuga Nagar to offer prayers at a temple festival. A local youth riding a motorbike shouted at them, saying they were blocking the road. Ganesan’s nephew Bhoopathi retorted that they were standing only on the road margin.

Angered over this, the youth assaulted Bhoopathi following which a complaint was lodged with Teppakulam police. Police issued a community service register receipt and let him off with a warning. He was absconding.

“Only after apprehending the suspect or after the victim speaks on regaining consciousness, we will be able to further proceed in the case,” a police official added.

