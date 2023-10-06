ADVERTISEMENT

Shop sealed permanently for selling banned tobacco products

October 06, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department officials have sealed a shop near Palayamkottai Central Prison for selling banned tobacco products

According to the officials, surprise check was conducted in the shop on July 29 and the officials seized banned tobacco products from the shop. Since the shop had already been booked for the similar offence on four occasions since 2022, Sub-Inspector of Police of Melapalayam Ebenezer recommended to the officials that the shop be sealed permanently.

Subsequently, the recommendation was forwarded to Commissioner of Food Safety, Chennai, R. Lalvena, who also confirmed it. Hence, the shop was sealed by District Designated Officer for Food Safety Sasi Deepa and Food Inspector A.R. Sankaralingam on Thursday.

When the team raided a few eateries on Ambasamudram Road, they found prepared noodles and mayonnaise kept in the refrigerator of a hotel. Besides destroying it, the officials also seized seven kg use-and-throw plastic bags.  A fine of ₹7,000 was slapped on these hotels for unhygienically preparing the food.

