Shop sealed for selling gutka

Staff Reporter June 23, 2022 19:03 IST

Food Safety Department officials on Wednesday sealed a shop on Palani Bypass where 506 gm of banned gutka products were seized from the tea stall of D. Lazer, 56, at Ramayanpatti on June 15. Based on the action taken by District Superintendent of Police V. Basakaran, the Dindigul Taluk police remanded him to judicial custody. On the request of the police, officials also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the shop owner.