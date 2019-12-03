Sholavandan GH in urgent need of new ambulance

MADURAI

A proposal for purchase of a new ambulance for Sholavandan Government Hospital was sent to the authorities concerned three years back. Faster consideration of the proposal will provide some respite to patients, say ambulance drivers.

Sholavandan GH is a major government health facility for around 30 villages in the area. A year back, an ambulance, which was used in Melur, was deployed to Sholavandan. Currently, the ambulance had travelled for more than 4.3 lakh kilometres, said M. Thavamani, a driver of the ambulance.

“The single vehicle is used to attend emergency cases in surrounding villages, including Vikramangalam, Mela Perumalpatti and Achampattu. Mostly, accident and delivery cases are reported from these areas,” he said.

However, the old ambulance often needed repair, said another driver of that ambulance. “Sholavandan-Vadipatti Road is unpaved and is riddled with potholes. So, the vehicle often tends to develop snags, causing inconvenience to the patients,” he added.

Every day, many cases were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai from Sholavandan GH, said the driver. “It is a 40-km ride to the GRH and hence it is highly important to ensure that the ambulance is in good condition,” he added.

Despite the submission of the proposal around three years back, there had not been any response yet, said M. Irulandi, a member of the ‘108’ Ambulance Employees’ Welfare Association.

V. Vimal Raj, Programme Manager, GVK - Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), said there was a need for new ambulances at many places across the State. “The government officials must assess the need and deploy vehicles accordingly,” he said.