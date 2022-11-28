Shifting of accumulated sand from junction bus stand begins

November 28, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Sand being shifted from the Tirunelveli junction bus stand to Ramayyanpatti garbage dumping yard on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Shifting of sand dug up at the Tirunelveli junction bus stand started on Monday.

A spacious basement has been created in the bus stand for parking under the Smart Cities Mission and the soil dug up from the area had accumulated on the western side of the bus terminus.

After the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court handed over inquiry into the alleged sale of sand at the site to CB-CID, the soil that had accumulated on the western side of the bus stand severely hampered work.

When the Corporation petitioned the High Court seeking permission for removing the soil, the court deputed Advocate Commissioner Velusamy, who submitted a report on shifting the soil to Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard.

With the court granting permission, shifting of the sand started in the early hours of Monday. Since the soil is being deposited at Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard, CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot.

“Shifting of soil from the Tirunelveli junction bus-stand will be carried out round the clock. Hence, the work will be completed within a couple of days,” said a Corporation official.

“After getting permission from the court, the soil removed from the bus-stand will be sold either through tender or public auction,” the official added.

