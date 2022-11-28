Shifting of soil from junction bus stand begins

November 28, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Shifting of a few hundred units of soil excavated from the Tirunelevli Junction bus stand started in the early hours of Monday to facilitate its early opening.

As a spacious basement has been created in the bus stand as parking lot as it is rebuilt under the ‘Smart City’ programme, the soil excavated from the spot had been accumulated on the western side of the bus terminus. Since the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has handed over the inquiry of alleged selling of sand lifted from the site to CB-CID, the soil heaped on the western side of the bus stand was hampering the work badly.

When the Corporation petitioned the Court seeking permission for removing the soil, the Court deputed Advocate Commissioner Velusamy, who submitted this report on shifting of the soil to Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard. With the Court granting permission, the shifting of the soil started in the early hours of Monday.

Since removed soil is being heaped at Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard, CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot.

“Shifting of soil from the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand will be carried out round-the-clock and hence it will be completed within a couple of days. After getting permission from the Court, the soil removed from the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand will be sold either through tender or public auction,” said a Corporation official.