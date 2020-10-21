Shifting of bus shelter on Melur Road can ease traffic congestion

Madurai

21 October 2020 21:57 IST

‘Traffic police had long ago objected to the location of the bus stop’

Traffic congestion on Melur Road opposite State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) depot in K.K. Nagar is a common sight.

It is more pronounced during peak hours and whenever an SETC bus attempts to set out from the depot to go to MGR Bus Stand at Mattuthavani.

Advertising

Advertising

The long-sized buses find it difficult to take a sharp left turn on to Melur Road on the narrow stretch of road. And they often block the entire Madurai-Melur lane and also come dangerously close to the opposite lane.

The location of the bus shelter on Mattuthavani-K.K Nagar lane opposite to the SETC depot adds to the congestion.

“This is the narrowest portion of the long road. That is why the median put up all along the road has not be erected on this stretch. But the halting of buses entering the city at this stop often leads to traffic jam,” said S. Jeyakaran, 58, manager of a private hospital in the vicinity.

The attempt by vehicles, especially two-wheelers, to take a U-turn after refueling at a petrol pump near Central Vegetable Market and vehicles coming out of the vegetable market to proceed towards Melur add to the chaotic situation, Mr. Jeyakaran added.

Share autos stopping haphazardly at the bus stop results in buses halting in the middle of the road, which chokes vehicular movement at the spot. Besides, those who alight from the buses often meet with accidents when they attempt to cross the road from behind the stationary buses.

“Traffic police had long ago objected to the location of the bus stop,” an official in Madurai City Traffic wing said.

When this proposal to erect the bus shelter was mooted in 2016-17, traffic police had disapproved of the move citing fatal road accidents on the stretch.

“The officials then suggested shifting of the bus shelter a few metres ahead near Kaliamman temple at Mattuthavani,” the police officer said.

That stretch along Melur Road is part of the wider portion of the road. Besides, there is lot of vacant space on the left side of the road. At present, a couple of vulcanising centres are functioning there. Even parking of large trucks and buses do not pose obstacles to the free movement of vehicles.

“If the bus shelter is shifted there, a huge bus bay could be created for safe halting of vehicles,” he added.

Agreeing with the police official, Mr. Jeyakaran says since there is no opening of the median at the spot, people would not attempt to cross the road near the proposed bus stop.