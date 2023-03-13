ADVERTISEMENT

Shift paddy direct procurement centre, villagers appeal to Collector

March 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers of Palamadai who submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

A group of villagers from Palamadai near here submitted petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday seeking to shift the upcoming paddy direct procurement centre to some other place in the village instead of establishing it across the road leading to the sanitary complex in the hamlet.

The petitioners said the officials were making arrangements for creating the paddy direct procurement centre across the stretch being used by the women to go to the sanitary complex. Since it would be causing embarrassment to the women, the villagers submitted a petition to the Collector and the Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on March 6.

However, the officials were continuing their work for creating the paddy direct procurement centre at the same place, which would also be causing problem to the people coming to the nearby marriage hall.

“Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to shift the paddy direct procurement centre to some other common and accessible place in the village or close to the hamlet,” said P. Pitchaiah, one of the petitioners.

‘Take action’

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) submitted a petition seeking action against an Office Assistant of District Employment Office for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife Chithra, who ended her life following “dowry harassment and domestic violence” by her husband and his family.

Even though the police had registered a case of suicide under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code, the accused were not arrested and hence the Collector should inquire the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, also.

 “Since the suicide of Chithra has not been properly investigated and the accused are yet to be arrested, we’ve forwarded this complaint to Chief Minister’s Special Cell and National Commission for Women. If the official machinery still refuses to arrest the accused, members of AIDWA will start a wait-in protest on the Collectorate premises on March 27,” said P. Karpagam, district secretary, AIDWA.

