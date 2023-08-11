SHGs receive loans, welfare assistance

August 11, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Women self-help groups functioning in Madurai district received loan and welfare assistance at an event held on Friday. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy handed over loan assistance to the tune of ₹ 104.05 crore.

In all, 1,496 women self-help groups received loans and welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 97.03 crore and 16 panchayat-level associations received loan and welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 7.02 crore. Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present..

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that a number of schemes were being implemented for the welfare of the self-help groups and women in the State.

He said that the self-help groups were doing well and a number of groups had benefited from the scheme. He said that the main objective of the scheme was women empowerment.

