SHGs produce 2000 face masks daily: Sivaganga Collector

SIVAGANGA

For the benefit of doctors and those working in essential areas fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, self-help-groups (SHG) manufactured around 2000 face masks and soap oil for hand wash and the same were available in sufficient quantity, said Collector J. Jayakanthan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the SHG facility producing face masks at Vaniyangudi near here, he said that there was no need for panic among the residents. Only those who were engaged in movement in public space and hospitals were told to wear the mask as a mandatory precaution. Others, it is enough they maintained cleanliness within their dwellings and stayed indoors.

The district administration had taken a number of steps to ensure that essential commodities such as vegetables and grocery items were available at the designated locations and stores. He appealed to the people not to rush to markets and indulge in panic buying and unwanted crowding. The government has been urging the people to practice personal distancing and not to get in close contact with any strangers.

The Mahalir Thittam Project Director Arunmani said that the products would be made available in select stores across the district for public consumption. District Rural Development Agency Project Director Vadivel and DD (Health) Yasodamani were present during the inspection.

The Collector also said that they had sufficient stock of hand wash liquid, which were produced by the self-help groups under the Mahalir Thittam. The officials guided the womenfolk in getting the materials produced at an affordable cost. There was no compromise on the quality and the public were welcome to buy them, Mr. Jayakanthan said and added that soap oils were being produced in Tirupathur, Solapuram, S Pudur Kannangudi and other locations.

Special teams were monitoring the foreign returnees to the district since March 1 and he urged the occupants not to venture out in public interest for another fortnight, which would amount to criminal offence. The Collector warned those who violated the curfew, now in force, and said that action would be initiated against them under the Disaster Management Act and under the IPC Sections.