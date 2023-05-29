SHGs mooted for persons rehabilitated with mental disabilities

May 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Distributing revolving funds and welfare assistance to beneficiaries at Vadipatti block, Additional Collector and Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) S Saravanan on Monday said the welfare schemes announced by the State government would reach the needy on time.

Speaking at the annual day meet of the family association of persons with mental disabilities, organised by M S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation under the community mental health programme supported by Andheri - Hilfe Bonn Germany, he said officials would ensure the differently abled community received the benefit of the welfare schemes without delay.

“I can assure that the departments will work in tandem to achieve this noble mission. The family members of the differently abled should come forward voluntarily and voice their rights and not merely look for sympathy,” he said.

With the available survey records of the community initiative with Chellamuthu Trust, the government departments would work together to achieve the goal in Madurai district and also in the State, Mr. Saravanan said.

Founder and noted psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian commended the work of the community mental health volunteers towards creating awareness and identification of mental illness at an early phase among individuals in rural habitations.

He further suggested that the families come together and form self-help groups and generate more livelihood initiatives in the project area with the support of DRDA, Madurai.

The community initiative project leader, S. Koodalingam, presented a report that showed that 3,846 people covering 180 panchayat unions and 918 villages had benefited from the programme since inception.

Trust executive director R. Rajkumari presented the felicitation. Trust director (programmes) K.S.P. Janardhan Babu welcomed the gathering and project coordinator Selvi proposed a vote of thanks.