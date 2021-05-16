SHGs in Tamil Nadu will be revived, says Rural Development Minister

Sivaganga

16 May 2021 17:57 IST

With the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) back in power, self-help groups (SHGs) in Tamil Nadu will be revived, said Rural Development Minister K. R. Periakaruppan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a review meeting, attended by senior officials including Hans Raj Verma, K. S. Palanisamy, P. Jothi Nirmalasami and District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin believed in women empowerment.

Advertising

Advertising

The SHG concept, which was conceptualised by late M. Karunanidhi, had not only empowered the womenfolk, especially, in rural pockets, but also gave them economic well-being.

The Minister said that in the last 10 years, SHGs had not been given the due importance they should have been given.

Mr. Periakaruppan said that they would look to revive and rejuvenate the SHGs in a professional manner.

He appealed to the field staff to take note of the SHGs in their regions and discuss the modalities to give them a new lease of life.

In Sivaganga district, he said that there were about 1 lakh SHG members who had been given a revolving fund of about ₹425 crore. The revolving fund should be enhanced in such a way that the SHG members were able to utilise it in a productive manner.

He suggested that the officials should encourage the SHGs to look for opportunities beyond agriculture. By growing milch animals, they can be rest assured of a monthly income. Similarly, by creating farm ponds, they can grow fish, which would be a money spinner.

The womenfolk can be encouraged to take up stitching clothes for garment industries. “As Karaikudi Chettinad dishes are popular among Tamils settled abroad, the SHGs can be involved in a big way to produce these dishes,” he noted.

The Women Development Corporation and other agencies would be available to suggest innovative and cost effective ideas to the SHGs, Mr Periakaruppan said and assured them of total support.

MLAs A. Tamilarasi and Mangudi and other officials from multiple departments were present.