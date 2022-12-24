ADVERTISEMENT

SHGs in Tamil Nadu get adequate support from the government, says Udayanidhi

December 24, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Minister gives away cheques worth ₹8.61 crore to 113 self-help groups comprising 1,641 members; the government will continue to extend similar support to other needy sections in the society, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin hands over appointment order to a candidate at the job mela held in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tamil Nadu government has been giving adequate support to women self-help-groups and they would continue to get help in the coming years too, said Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday.

Speaking at a private job mela held at Chellappa Vidya Mandir International School in Karaikudi, he said women empowerment begins when economic conditions of the women in the marginalised sections improved. Giving away cheques worth ₹8.61 crore to 113 SHGs comprising 1,641 members, he said that the government would continue to extend similar support to other needy sections in the society.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said the district 95 job melas had been conducted in the district for youth with diplomas, BEs and those from the Commerce, Arts and Science streams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ministers Regupathy and KR Periakaruppan, in their address said how the DMK kept its poll promise on the education front. The law college and agriculture college in the district has benefited students in a big way - 80 students had joined the first-year law and 47 students are pursuing various courses in the agriculture college.

Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra and other senior officials participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US