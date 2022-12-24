  1. EPaper
SHGs in Tamil Nadu get adequate support from the government, says Udayanidhi

The Minister gives away cheques worth ₹8.61 crore to 113 self-help groups comprising 1,641 members; the government will continue to extend similar support to other needy sections in the society, he says

December 24, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin hands over appointment order to a candidate at the job mela held in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin hands over appointment order to a candidate at the job mela held in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tamil Nadu government has been giving adequate support to women self-help-groups and they would continue to get help in the coming years too, said Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday.

Speaking at a private job mela held at Chellappa Vidya Mandir International School in Karaikudi, he said women empowerment begins when economic conditions of the women in the marginalised sections improved. Giving away cheques worth ₹8.61 crore to 113 SHGs comprising 1,641 members, he said that the government would continue to extend similar support to other needy sections in the society.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said the district 95 job melas had been conducted in the district for youth with diplomas, BEs and those from the Commerce, Arts and Science streams.

Ministers Regupathy and KR Periakaruppan, in their address said how the DMK kept its poll promise on the education front. The law college and agriculture college in the district has benefited students in a big way - 80 students had joined the first-year law and 47 students are pursuing various courses in the agriculture college.

Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra and other senior officials participated.

