SHGs give new lease of life to palmyrah trees

Ramanathapuram

15 December 2021 20:48 IST

Wide range of colourful palm leave products are in great demand

Four self-help groups for women are giving a new lease of life to palm trees by bringing back usage of their leaves with various utility products.

The eco-friendly products, which fetch them good income, also indirectly help in preservation of palmyrah trees, which are being indiscriminately felled in recent years.

Advertising

Advertising

With the advent of science, palm leave products that thrived three decades ago have been reduced to just mats used by cooks during big events. Slowly, steel and plastic relegated palm leaf products to the verge of their existence.

But, the farm product value chain project by ICICI Foundation, which provided training to the SHGs and helped in marketing them, has brought a new lease of life to the palmyrah, the State tree of Tamil Nadu.

“After brief training of 10 to 15 days, we now have four SHGs that regularly make various palm leaf products which have good demand in several States. We have even exported them to London,” said M. Kasturi, coordinator of the SHGs.

Members of Panai Kakkam Mangayar started with making mats and baskets and have now turned to making other products including decorative wall hangings, bouquet baskets, table mats, packing boxes and marriage garlands.

“We use only tender palm leaves and fibre from palmyra trees. Added colours make them beautiful and attractive,” said K. Sangavi, 25, involved in making the products.

These are best and cheap alternatives for plastic and best suited for the environment.

“We continue to innovate based on requirements from customers,” said Ms. Kasturi.

A hotel in Hyderabad has asked for containers to serve chappatis and pizzas. “The palm leaves add to the aroma of the chappatis,” she added.

During the lockdown, the women started to make colourful marriage garlands which are also in great demand.

The door hangings made of palm leaves have replaced flower garlands. “These hangings have longer life for up to 45 days,” Ms. Kasturi added.

The income of women too have doubled with these products. The demand for palmyra crown has increased what with its price going up from around ₹12 to ₹40 now, said Ms. Sangavi.

The members of Vidiyal, Puthu Yugam and Panai Karpagatharu work in the common facilities between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to make additional income after their regular chores.