SHGs get vehicles to sell vegetables

With the aim to prevent crowding at markets, five new vehicles have been given to women self-help groups who will sell vegetables, fruits and greens at the doorstep of people in Vaniyangudi, Kanchirangal, Idayamelur and other places in Sivaganga district.

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy said here on Friday that the vehicles had been given to the SHGs on subsidy under Rurban scheme. A SHG member in Vaniyangudi said that they procured vegetables, fruits and greens from farmers in the region with the assistance of agriculture officials. They buy the fresh produce and sell them at the doorstep of people the same day.

A Mahalir Thittam official said that the SHGs were responsible for maintenance of the vehicle, appointment of driver and maintenance of accounts.