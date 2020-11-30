‘SHGs being misused for poll work in favour of ruling party’

Collector must order probe take action against Project Director of Mahalir Thittam: MP

The Project Director of Mahalir Thittam, Madurai, had distributed forms to collect details about members of self-help groups so that they can undertake election-related work in favour of the ruling party, charged Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Su. Venkatesan, here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, the Madurai MP said the Project Director of Mahalir Thittam had convened a meeting with the authorities in charge of women self-help groups on Monday. “Forms were distributed for all the Assembly election constituencies in the district. The form required the names and contact numbers of 25 members of SHGs from each ward. There is officially no connection between election-related work and self-help groups,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

This act shows that the government body was being misused to the favour of the ruling party. “It is shocking that the ruling party has begun such malpractices with many months left for the Assembly elections,” he added.

The Collector must order an investigation regarding this complaint and take necessary action against the Project Director of Mahalir Thittam, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan also said the Bharatiaya Janata Party-led Central government imposed Hindi and Sanskrit upon citizens of the country.

CPI(M) district secretary (urban) R. Vijayarajan spoke on the abysmal condition of roads in the city and urged Madurai Corporation to lay repair the roads.

K. Kanagaraj, State executive committee member of the party, was present.