Shepherd murdered

November 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A shepherd was found murdered in the forest near Manakkarai Keezhur under Murapppanaadu police station on Monday.

Police said M. Mani, 60, of Manakkarai Keezhur was asleep under a neem tree near his village in the evening even as his sheep were grazing nearby. Three men, who came to the spot in two bikes, hacked Mani to death on the spot and escaped.

On getting information from passers-by about the murder, Murappanaadu police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan also visited the spot. Murappanaadu police are on the lookout for the killers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.