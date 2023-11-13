Shepherd murdered

November 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A shepherd was found murdered in the forest near Manakkarai Keezhur under Murapppanaadu police station on Monday.

Police said M. Mani, 60, of Manakkarai Keezhur was asleep under a neem tree near his village in the evening even as his sheep were grazing nearby. Three men, who came to the spot in two bikes, hacked Mani to death on the spot and escaped.

On getting information from passers-by about the murder, Murappanaadu police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan also visited the spot. Murappanaadu police are on the lookout for the killers.