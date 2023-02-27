Shencottai taluk Hospital performs three steel implants in one week

February 27, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TENKASI

The Shencottai Taluk Hospital, which bagged the Centre’s ‘Kayakalp Award’ last year for rendering excellent medical treatment to patients mostly from rural areas and keeping the hospital premises clean, has successfully performed three steel implant orthopaedic procedures in the past one week for correcting the fractures.

The hospital, which is nearing its centenary celebrations, was established during the reign of the Travancore kings and, hence, was under the control of the Kerala Government. It became a part of Tamil Nadu following the annexure of Shencottai Taluk to the State. After giving simple medical assistance in the past, cases requiring surgical intervention and advanced medical care were referred either to Tenkasi Government Hospital or Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

After a team of doctors became part of the hospital under the leadership of Medical Officer C. Rajesh Kannan, caesarean sections and minor ear, nose and throat surgeries are being done at the GH, which are immensely helpful to poor rural patients, visitors say.

When an accident victim, a youth from Kasimajorpuram near Courtallam, was brought to the hospital on last Saturday, radiological investigations revealed that the victim had suffered a fracture on the left wrist. Even though steel implant surgeries in private hospitals are nothing new for correcting fractures, this rural hospital with limited facilities successfully performed the surgical procedure. Interestingly, it is the third such procedure in the past one week.

As orthopaedic surgeon Ravichandran, anaesthetist Subha and nurses Aramvalarthal and Muthulakshmi successfully performed the surgery to implant steel to correct the fracture, the patient, enjoying an uneventful recovery, is expected to get discharged from the hospital during this week.

“We are much grateful to the small team that successfully performed the surgery. If we had taken him [the accident victim] to a private hospital, it would have cost us at least ₹1.50 lakh. We never expected that such a medical assistance would be available in Shencottai Government Hospital,” said a close relative of an accident victim.

“When COVID-19 was triggering panic across the globe, the doctors’ team of the hospital, admitted patients including me, to take care of us. And most of us returned home after getting cured completely, thanks to the dedication of the doctor and the nurses,” recalls N. Devarajan of Shencottai.

Dr. Rajesh Kannan-led team has transformed the face of the Shencottai government hospital, which looks like a resort with a lot of greenery and no ‘hospital smell’.

“It is a team effort being guided by Joint Director of Health Services Premalatha. We have performed three steel implant procedures in the past one week. By motivating the team here at Shencottai GH, we have performed 31 caesarean sections in the past six months including four caesarean sections in 24 hours. More importantly, we have done 100 ENT procedures in the past 15 months including seven Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery,” says Dr. Rajesh Kannan.