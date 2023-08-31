ADVERTISEMENT

Shencottai municipal councillor held for smuggling tobacco products

August 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Puliyarai police have arrested three persons, including a Shencottai municipal councillor, for smuggling banned tobacco products worth ₹10 lakh from Kerala to Tenkasi district.

The police said a surprise check was conducted at Puliyarai check-post located close to Kerala border early on Thursday morning. The police intercepted a car coming from Kerala and found 1,250 kg of banned tobacco products in it. The police picked up the three occupants of the vehicle for interrogation.

During inquiry, they found that the occupants of the car were Shencottai municipal councillor Shenbhagarajan, 31, Ajay Satish, 24, and Kirubhakaran, 35, of Keezha Chettikulam near Sattankulam.

The police arrested them and seized the car and the tobacco products. Further investigation is on.

