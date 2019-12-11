Shelters for transgender persons to come up at Patna and Delhi

The Central government has proposed the construction of shelter homes exclusively for transgender persons in Patna and Delhi, said Dr. Veerendra Mishra, Director, National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice and empowerment.

“It is a pilot project and will be implemented across the country, wherever there is a need. It is a step towards making the society inclusive,” he said at the inaugural session of the 2nd National Level Transgender Film Festival and Short Film Competition at The American College, on Wednesday.

“The role of the transgender community is important to the overall development for the society. The community in southern India seems more empowered and better placed when compared to Northern India. The Central government is working towards opening the opportunities of education, employment, social respect and justice to the community,” he said.

He added that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, was a major step in the direction of empowering the community. “Mainstreaming of the transgender community will become a reality only when they have their rights protected,” he said.

Writer and historian, R.K. Vikrama Karna Pazhuvettarayar, said that there are references to the community in Tamil Sangam literature, as ‘Tirumathargal’ and added that the Cholas had an entire army of transgender known as ‘Adhikarichigal padai’. “In the course of my research on the Chola army, I came to know about a transgender person named Anukkammadevi, who worked as the personal bodyguard to one of the Pazhuvettarayar brothers,” he said.

M. Davamani Christober, principal and secretary, The American College, V. Shanmuga Sundaram, senior manager, Human Resources, Hi-Tech Arai Private Ltd and P.S. Harikrishan Raj, assistant general manager, NABARD, Madurai, also took part in the inauguration.

“The aim of the festival is to sensitize students and academicians towards the struggles and travails faced by the transgender community. Cinema-makers have been portraying the community in a comical and derogatory manner. We want to change that to a dignified portrayal,” said Priya Babu, managing trustee of Transgender Resource Centre, which is organising the festival.

Films will be screened till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Thursday. The awards will be distributed at 4 p.m. on Thursday.