Shelter for the destitute to be opened soon in Palani

February 27, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

The shelter will be able to accommodate 100 rescued mentally ill people at a time. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to create solutions for destitute people, especially those suffering from mental illness, a government-run shelter is soon to be opened in Palani Town, said officials.

Owing to the religious belief that mental illnesses will be cured at places of worship, Palani is seeing an increase in the number of people with mental illnesses abandoned on its streets, especially in Adivaram areas. The sick elderly and differently-abled people are also among them.

A State government-owned building on New Dharapuram Road is being renovated at a cost of ₹60 lakh for the past three months and is nearing completion, said N. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple.

The shelter will be able to accommodate 100 rescued mentally ill people at a time. Mental health care through psychiatrists, staff nurses and social workers as well as rehabilitation facilities will be provided to them. Providing vocational training for the inmates as a means of livelihood for them is also in the works, said HR&CE officials. The shelter would aim at reinstating the inmates back into social life and help them be independent.

