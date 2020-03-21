Shelter, food for homeless during curfew

TIRUNELVELI
The Corporation has made arrangements for providing food and shelter to the homeless during the Janata curfew on Sunday.
In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the nation-wide curfew is to be clamped on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the objective of subsiding COVID – 19 scare. In a bid to help the homeless, the Corporation has made arrangements for hosting them in the shelter for the homeless at Kandigaiperi on Sunday with food to be supplied from the ‘Amma Unavagam’ at Pettai.
Moreover, the homeless may also stay in the places behind the Thatchanallur Zone Office, Sarojini Park in Palayamkottai and also on the Melapalayam Zone office where food will be served to them, Mr. Kannan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.