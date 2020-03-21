Madurai

Shelter, food for homeless during curfew

TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation has made arrangements for providing food and shelter to the homeless during the Janata curfew on Sunday.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said the nation-wide curfew is to be clamped on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the objective of subsiding COVID – 19 scare. In a bid to help the homeless, the Corporation has made arrangements for hosting them in the shelter for the homeless at Kandigaiperi on Sunday with food to be supplied from the ‘Amma Unavagam’ at Pettai.

Moreover, the homeless may also stay in the places behind the Thatchanallur Zone Office, Sarojini Park in Palayamkottai and also on the Melapalayam Zone office where food will be served to them, Mr. Kannan said.

