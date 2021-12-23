Sheep die of mystery disease in Rajapalayam villages

Sheep pox suspected; Animal Husbandry officials investigating

Following complaints from farmers that sheep are dying due to a mysterious disease in and around Zamin Kollankondan near here in the past few days, special teams of Animal Husbandry officials are investigating the cause of death.

A farmer, D. Muthuraj, 49, said that he had lost 10 sheep in the last few days. “Many farmers in this area have been losing two or three sheep every day for more than a week,” he said. Suspecting that the sheep might have been infected with sheep pox, the farmers had administered vaccine bought from a private pharmacy. “We do not get any support from the local veterinary hospital,” he complained.

A senior official from the Animal Husbandry Department said that two Assistant Directors - Ramesh (Animal Disease Intelligence Unit) and Rajeswari (Srivilliputtur) inspected the villages. After post-mortem of the sheep, the team lifted blood samples for further investigation.

The officials also suspect sheep pox and are on high alert to protect the other animals with vaccination. The officials claimed that the farmers did not inform the local veterinary hospital about the deaths.

An Assistant Professor from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University also visited the villages and created awareness about maintenance of cattle.

The official said that if farmers had insured their animals, they would get compensation from the insurance companies for the dead animals.