She lives on after death

Organs from a young woman gave new life to seven across the State

In her death, 23-year-old K. Karthika has gifted a new lease of life to seven individuals in Madurai, Tiruchi and Chennai, who were fighting for their survival awaiting organ transplant.

Arapalayam resident Karthika had an acute head ache last week and was taken to a private clinic for treatment. With no improvement in her condition, she was taken to Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) on Sunday, where after tests she was declared ‘brain dead’ the same evening.

Her medical condition was explained to her husband Kasi who benevolently agreed to donate her organs that were functioning well to help save lives of others. With legal permission from the family and State government, the medical team of MMHRC harvested Karthika’s heart, lungs, liver, and pair of eyes and kidneys.

The liver and one of the kidneys were successfully transplanted into patients under treatment at MMHRC while the other kidney was taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi. The eyes were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai. The heart and lungs were airlifted to a private hospital in Chennai. The hospital thanked the police for facilitating a traffic-free corridor from the hospital to the airport.

The hospital authorities thanked Karthika’s husband and her family for giving their consent to donate her organs, which now enables seven other critically sick persons to live on.

According to the hospital’s transplant project manager S. Johnson, this is the fourth cadaver organ transplant surgery performed during the pandemic year. “On an average, we have been able to do up to nine such surgeries in a year, but due to COVID-19, the number has reduced,” he said, and added, “cadaver organ donation needs to get a push for people to understand how it can help to save lives.”