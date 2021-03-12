She dips her hand in boiling ghee to make ‘appams’

Srivilliputtur

12 March 2021 20:39 IST

An elderly devotee, Muthammal, made appams in boiling ghee with bare hands and distributed it among other devotees at the Bathrakaliamman Temple here on the occasion of Sivarathiri celebrations on Friday.

The 86-year-old woman did not use the ladle but dipped her right hand into the pan of boiling ghee over a traditional firewood-fuelled oven.

Hundreds of devotees who had thronged the temple to offer prayers were awe-struck seeing the woman making appams, made out rice flour mixed with jaggery.

She blessed the devotees by offering the appams as prasadam. The woman has been performing this deed for the last four decades.