Madurai

She dips her hand in boiling ghee to make ‘appams’

Muthammal uses her bare hands to make appams at Bathrakaliamman Temple in Srivilliputtur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

An elderly devotee, Muthammal, made appams in boiling ghee with bare hands and distributed it among other devotees at the Bathrakaliamman Temple here on the occasion of Sivarathiri celebrations on Friday.

The 86-year-old woman did not use the ladle but dipped her right hand into the pan of boiling ghee over a traditional firewood-fuelled oven.

Hundreds of devotees who had thronged the temple to offer prayers were awe-struck seeing the woman making appams, made out rice flour mixed with jaggery.

She blessed the devotees by offering the appams as prasadam. The woman has been performing this deed for the last four decades.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 8:40:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/she-dips-her-hand-in-boiling-ghee-to-make-appams/article34054551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY