Sharp cut in allocation of funds in Budget, say differently abled people

February 04, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled people staging a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), which is affiliated to National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, staged a demonstration here on Saturday to highlight their demands.

 The protestors said the Union Government, which had allotted ₹ 240.39 crore for the welfare of differently abled last year, had sharply slashed the allocation to ₹ 150 crore this year in the Union Budget. The Centre also reduced 30% allocation of funds – ₹ 13,000 crore - for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP), which is feeding the rural poor and their families, and the funds for nutritious meal programme, they said.

Even though all public buildings should be made accessible to the differently abled persons as per the Disabled Rights Act 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government is refusing to implement it even after 6 years of implementation of this Act, they said.

Even as employment opportunities in the government offices and the public sector undertakings are coming down drastically, no measure is put in place to ensure reservation in employment for the differently abled in the private sector companies, they said.

