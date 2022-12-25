Shallot growers heave sigh of relief after good returns

December 25, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Shallot growers here in Kovilpatti block in the district heave a sigh of relief as the harvest, which has just begun, is fetching them reasonable returns from wholesale merchants.

About 70-80 days ago, when the farmers in Vilathikulam area began the sowing on about 40,000 acres of rainfed lands, there was hardly any showers. Apprehending trouble for the third successive year, they kept their fingers crossed. But the brief wet spell has brought relief.

However, the lack of rainfall led to pest attacks and the plants suffered during its growing stage. With assistance from the Horticulture department, the farmers resolved the problem. In the process, they had to spend more money on labour, which was expensive, they claimed.

In many villages, when the harvest began three days ago, wholesale merchants arrived for procurement. According to Karisalboomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A Varadarajan, the shallots were being procured at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg. “This is fairly reasonable returns for the farmers,” he said and wished that the price continued in the same trend until the entire harvest was done.

The farmers in Kovilpatti block said that in the last two years, excess rainfall not only damaged the plants, but also washed them away. There were apprehensions this season that lack of rain would lead to pest attack. Fortunately, rainfall at the right time and in limited flow helped in completing the harvest successfully.

The Horticulture department officials said that after destruction due to rain, the crop coverage of shallots had shrunk sizably in the Kovilpatti block. The farmers, who were dependent on rain, were sensitised to look for alternative crops as well and also told to establish water sources for themselves by digging small ponds.

The State government provided subsidy and also facilitated in setting up infrastructure facilities for conservation of water and that the benefits should be utilised, Mr. Varadarajan said.