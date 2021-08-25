‘Ensure safe environment in schools, colleges’

TIRUNELVELI

25 August 2021 20:51 IST

Members of Students’ Federation of India staged demonstration here on Wednesday urging the government to ensure safe environment on school and college premises when the educational institutions reopen after the prolonged pandemic-induced lockdown.

They said the schools and the colleges that were closed indefinitely after the COVID-19 outbreak were about to be reopened to receive the students again. The pandemic had left several families shattered after their breadwinners had either lost their livelihood or losing their life to the dreaded viral infection. Consequently, a good number of students had been forced to become breadwinners to feed their families.

When the educational institutions conducted the online classes, the students from rural areas and the hilly regions, who did not have high-end communication gadgets could not have access to these classes owing to poverty and poor communication signals.

While the ‘physical classes’ to be resumed shortly would be of great relief to the poor students, the State Government should ensure ‘safe environment’ on the school and college premises to save them and the teachers from possible viral infection.

Besides improving infrastructure facilities in the government schools and the colleges, the vacant teacher posts should be filled without further delay based on the students’ strength. Students’ drop-out issue should be addressed properly, the protestors said.