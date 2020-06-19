SFI stages protest against private schools collecting fees

The members of Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in front of the office of District Chief Educational Officer here on Friday, complaining that private schools in the district were pressurising parents to pay fees, despite a warning from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools.

SFI District Secretary S. Veldeva said that most private schools in Madurai and few government-aided schools were sending messages to parents asking them to pay fees for the academic year. Some schools have also put up on their website asking parents to pay the fees.

“If parents don’t pay the fees within the deadline, the schools say that their children cannot continue their education in the school,” he said.

Many schools have also started the admission process, he said. “When COVID-19 positive cases are on rise in the district, parents are forced to bring their children to schools for admission,” he added.

Many parents were struggling to find jobs and were unable to pay the school fees, he said and added that the authorities must take severe action against such schools.

The protesters also submitted a petition to the Chief Educational Officer.