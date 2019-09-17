Madurai

SFI stages protest against new board exams

Members of SFI staging protest in front of V. O. C. College in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Members of SFI staging protest in front of V. O. C. College in Thoothukudi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

more-in

Members of the Students’ Federation of India staged protests in front of a number of colleges on Monday. They were protesting against the proposed conduct of board exams for Classes 5 and 8.

Students, who turned out in large numbers, boycotted their classes and staged demonstrations in front of V. O. Chidambaram College, Bishop Caldwell Arts and Science College and Government ITI at Korampallam.

They raised slogans against the move and submitted a petition to the Collector.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:37:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sfi-stages-protest-against-new-board-exams/article29442180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY