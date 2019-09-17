SFI stages protest against new board exams

Members of the Students’ Federation of India staged protests in front of a number of colleges on Monday. They were protesting against the proposed conduct of board exams for Classes 5 and 8.

Students, who turned out in large numbers, boycotted their classes and staged demonstrations in front of V. O. Chidambaram College, Bishop Caldwell Arts and Science College and Government ITI at Korampallam.

They raised slogans against the move and submitted a petition to the Collector.