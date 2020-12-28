SFI stages protest against farm laws

Around 40 members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) formed a human chain here on Monday, in protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Union government.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the laws, citing them to be against the interests of the farmers. “Despite the farmers protesting in the national capital for the past several days, the government failed to understand the needs of the farmers,” said SFI’s District Urban secretary S. Veldeva.

The protesters also criticised the State government for supporting the agricultural laws. They said that the laws were hurriedly passed by the Union government to promote the interests of Corporate giants.