SFI stages demo

Condemning the withdrawal of writer Arundhati Roy’s book ‘Walking with the Comrades’ from its syllabus for postgraduate English course, members of Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in front of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) campus at Abhiskepatti on Wednesday.

After raising slogans against MSU for its decision regarding withdrawing the book, which was taken following opposition from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP), the protestors announced that they would lay siege to the MSU until their demand of re-induction of the book in the syllabus was met.

When the protestors’ representatives met Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani and handed over their representation, he assured them that the issue would be discussed in the Board of Studies and appropriate decision taken.

Subsequently, the agitation was withdrawn.