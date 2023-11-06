ADVERTISEMENT

SFI stages demo demanding ceasefire in Gaza

November 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, the Students Federation of India staged a demonstration here on Monday.

 The protestors said over 8,000 people, including 4,000 children, had been killed and several thousands were wounded in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli Defence Forces and Hama in the past 20 days. The situation had worsened after Israel snapped the supply chain to deny the citizens of Gaza food, water and electricity.

 Even as the refugee camps were being targeted, those who were fleeing to neighbouring countries could not reach safer places as the borders had been sealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “Israel, with the backing of the United States, a few European nations and India, has unleashed attack on Gaza and the ongoing conflict should not lead to another world war. Hence, a ceasefire should be declared and followed by both sides considering everlasting peace in West Asia,” the protestors said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US