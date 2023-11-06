HamberMenu
SFI stages demo demanding ceasefire in Gaza

November 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, the Students Federation of India staged a demonstration here on Monday.

 The protestors said over 8,000 people, including 4,000 children, had been killed and several thousands were wounded in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli Defence Forces and Hama in the past 20 days. The situation had worsened after Israel snapped the supply chain to deny the citizens of Gaza food, water and electricity.

 Even as the refugee camps were being targeted, those who were fleeing to neighbouring countries could not reach safer places as the borders had been sealed.

 “Israel, with the backing of the United States, a few European nations and India, has unleashed attack on Gaza and the ongoing conflict should not lead to another world war. Hence, a ceasefire should be declared and followed by both sides considering everlasting peace in West Asia,” the protestors said.

