SFI seeks Collector’s intervention to rescind dismissal of three college students

Members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have appealed to District Collector G. Lakshmipathy to persuade the Kamaraj College administration to rescind the dismissal of three students.

During the grievance day redress meeting here on Monday at the Collectorate, the SFI members submitted a petition to District Collector G. Lakshmipathy. They said the students of Kamaraj College had boycotted classes for three days in protest against the tuition fee increase. The college administration subsequently suspended 11 students while dismissing three for organising and participating in the agitation.

“Following the petition submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer by the affected students, the suspension of 11 students was revoked while the college administration sent notices to the parents of the three dismissed students requiring them to give their explanation within a week. Moreover, the dismissed students were not allowed to enter the college campus. Hence, the Collector should intervene to withdraw the dismissal order against the three students,” the SFI members said.

Withering paddy crop

Two farmers from Chembur near Eral came to the Collectorate with a bunch of withered paddy crops to submit a petition to the Collector seeking release of water from the irrigation tank in the village. They said the paddy would be ready for harvest in 25 days. But a group of people was refusing to release water from the Thenkaraikulam under the Marudhur Melakkaal saying that they had secured the rights for pisciculture in the tank.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to release water from the irrigation tank to save the standing paddy crop, the affected farmers said.

Plea to hold gram sabha

A group of villagers from Pottaloorani submitted a petition urging the Collector to organise the Gram Sabha on August 15 in their village. They said their hamlet at Ellainaickenkatti village panchayat with nine wards under Karungulam union in the district had five wards. However, the Ellainaickenkatti village panchayat administration had conducted only two gram sabhas at Pottaloorani in the past five years.

Since the Ellainaickenkatti village panchayat administration was wantonly neglecting Pottaloorani village, the District Collector should instruct the rural local body to organise the gram sabha meeting on Independence Day in their village, the largest hamlet with more population, they prayed.

Work affected

At the meeting, AIADMK’s Arumuganeri town secretary E. Amirtharaj in his petition said the issue of birth and death certificates and orders for giving new drinking water connections and building plan approvals in Arumuganeri town panchayat remains paralysed since March after the Executive Officer of the urban local body was transferred ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Since the Authoor Town Panchayat Executive Officer had to take care of Arumuganeri town panchayat also, the public, who have applied for these certificates and the permission, were waiting indefinitely.

Hence, the Collector should ensure the earlier appointment of an Executive Officer to Arumuganeri town panchayat, Mr. Amirtharaj said.