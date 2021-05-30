SFI renders yeomen service to COVID-19 patients

“Wearing PPE kits we give breakfast and lunch to patients at Thoothukudi Government hospital”

Joining hands with doctors and nurses, 31 students affiliated to the Students Federation of India (SFI) have been rendering yeomen service to the COVID-19 patients at Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital for the last 20 days in two shifts.

SFI coordinator P. Joyson said on Sunday that they wrote a letter to Collector K. Senthil Raj on May 5 offering to serve the fight against COVID-19 in some useful manner. They had rendered services in a small way by helping the authorities in packing vegetables and fruits in the first wave of the pandemic.

Within about two days, the Collector called the boys over the phone and interviewed them. After being convinced that they were ready to serve voluntarily, the officials gave them the responsibility to work at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The multi-task work included registering the names of patients giving samples for COVID-19 tests, recording the results in the system, guiding the patients and attendants to the isolation ward, conveying the progress to the family members of patients in the isolation ward and among others.

About a fortnight ago, 13 among them ventured inside the COVID-19 ward and served food to the patients. “We give them breakfast and lunch wearing PPE kits. All of us underwent COVID-19 test initially and only after testing negative, we went to the hospital to serve. Now, we are planning to take the vaccine in a day or two,” he said.

Initially, the family members were hesitant and some also disapproved of this. However, the boys convinced them. “So far, 20 days have gone. All of us are doing good and keeping perfect health. We work in two batches: 28 of us come at 8 a.m. and remain here till 4 p.m. and three others remain here from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m”. he said.

“When Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Ma Subramanian and MP Kanimozhi visited the hospital, they appreciated us”, he said and added that many of the patients who got discharged blessed us. “This was all the more satisfying”, he said.

The students said serving the needy at this crucial emergency has taught them many lessons.